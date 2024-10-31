Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 158320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Central Puerto Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 52.54% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

