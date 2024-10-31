CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.