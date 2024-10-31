CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
CNP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,666. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
