Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 94.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FUN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

