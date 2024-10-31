CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $859.08 million, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. CECO Environmental’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,740. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $379,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

