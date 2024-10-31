Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWO stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.