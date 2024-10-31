Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,256.89.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,463.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,756.13 and a 12-month high of $4,477.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,866.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

