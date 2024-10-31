Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.3% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $545.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

