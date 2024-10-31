Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

