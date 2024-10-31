Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $174.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.