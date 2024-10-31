Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

RLY stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

