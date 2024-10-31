Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTM stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -3.32. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

