Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.93 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Casper has a total market cap of $93.62 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,255.34 or 0.99532131 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,130.54 or 0.99360229 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,024,452,145 coins and its circulating supply is 12,415,623,399 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,023,823,988 with 12,415,024,605 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0076442 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,640,101.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.