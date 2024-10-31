Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,086,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

