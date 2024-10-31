Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,086,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
