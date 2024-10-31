Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Cars.com stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

