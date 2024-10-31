Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Sir Jonathon Band Sells 17,500 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 15,883,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,868,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.