Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Sir Jonathon Band Sells 17,500 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 15,883,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,868,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Carnival Co. & plc last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

