Cardano Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.53 billion and $242.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.44 or 0.03640459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00035539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,214,671 coins and its circulating supply is 34,986,894,173 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

