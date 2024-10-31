Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,126 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

