Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 28,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

