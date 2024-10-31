Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $191,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Camping World by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

