Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

