Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75. Cactus has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $64.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

