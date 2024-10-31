C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $6.60 on Thursday, hitting $103.04. 4,014,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.24.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

