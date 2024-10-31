Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) has recently provided an updated investor presentation in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 28, 2024. The company, as detailed in the filing, intends to use this presentation in interactions with investors periodically.

Get alerts:

The exhibit, marked as Exhibit 99.1 and titled “Investor Presentation,” is dated October 28, 2024. This presentation furnishes insights that the company may share with investors on specific occasions. It is noteworthy that the information presented in this exhibit, along with the attached Investor Presentation, is not to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, it is clarified that this information is not subject to the liability of the said section, and it will not be regarded as incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Alongside the investor presentation, the company has also included a Cover Page Interactive Data File, marked as Exhibit 104, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The Form 8-K filing concludes with the necessary signature from Bryan Ganz, the Chief Executive Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc., as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The document is signed and authorized by Bryan Ganz on behalf of the company on October 28, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Byrna Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories