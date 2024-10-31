Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) has recently provided an updated investor presentation in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 28, 2024. The company, as detailed in the filing, intends to use this presentation in interactions with investors periodically.
The exhibit, marked as Exhibit 99.1 and titled “Investor Presentation,” is dated October 28, 2024. This presentation furnishes insights that the company may share with investors on specific occasions. It is noteworthy that the information presented in this exhibit, along with the attached Investor Presentation, is not to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, it is clarified that this information is not subject to the liability of the said section, and it will not be regarded as incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
The Form 8-K filing concludes with the necessary signature from Bryan Ganz, the Chief Executive Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc., as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The document is signed and authorized by Bryan Ganz on behalf of the company on October 28, 2024.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Byrna Technologies’s 8K filing here.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MaxLinear: Staging a Turnaround for the AI Broadband Chip Maker