Burr Financial Services LLC Has $348,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Burr Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.2% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,409,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $307.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.09, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.63 and a 200-day moving average of $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

