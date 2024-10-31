Burr Financial Services LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Burr Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.0% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

NYSE PWR opened at $311.50 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $317.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

