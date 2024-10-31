Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.80, but opened at $175.11. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $171.51, with a volume of 233,187 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

