Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 61.30 and last traded at 60.97, with a volume of 118809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 60.07.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is 57.01 and its 200 day moving average is 50.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
