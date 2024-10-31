Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:TF FY2024 Earnings

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 70.41%. The business had revenue of C$25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.54 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TSE:TF opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.62. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.