Brokerages Set CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT at C$15.75

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.92.
CRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Research Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.