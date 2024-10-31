Brokerages Set CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT at C$15.75

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.92.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$15.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.36. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.60 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.