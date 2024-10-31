Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,402 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

