Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

BHR opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

