BP p.l.c. (BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 20th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BP
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.