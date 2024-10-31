BP p.l.c. (BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 20th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

