Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $963,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,142,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,308,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,869,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,047,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

