Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Booking by 4.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,463.93 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,756.13 and a one year high of $4,477.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,866.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,256.89.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

