Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.27 and last traded at $154.19. 29,284,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 8,291,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

