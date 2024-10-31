BNB (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $84.27 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $84.27 billion and $1.79 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $577.47 or 0.00816557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,930,872 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
