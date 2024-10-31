BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $290.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa has a 52 week low of $232.99 and a 52 week high of $295.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.09 and a 200-day moving average of $273.38.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

