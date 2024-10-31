BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.