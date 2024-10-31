Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.20 and a beta of 1.02. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,376.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,193. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

