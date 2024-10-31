BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIOLASE

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203,782.70, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.