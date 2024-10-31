Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $26.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.27. 217,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.96 and a 200-day moving average of $307.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $364.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
