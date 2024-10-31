Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $341.39 Million

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $177.61 or 0.00245714 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $341.39 million and $5.19 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,922,108 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,891,951.4561573. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 182.04682464 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,303,644.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

