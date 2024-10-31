Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $286.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $204.82 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

