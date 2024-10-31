BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.53 and last traded at $108.28, with a volume of 1729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.32.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $172.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
