Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 3,245,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,028. The firm has a market cap of $718.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $558.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,332,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,205 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 610,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,865,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 49,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

