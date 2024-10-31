Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

OMCL stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 532,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after buying an additional 508,789 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after buying an additional 241,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 909,480 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

