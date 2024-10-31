Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Price

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

OTIS traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,919. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

