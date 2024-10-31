Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 8.8 %

CAKE stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $345,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.