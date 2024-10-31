Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 370 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.29. 50,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,325. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

